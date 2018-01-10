Reposing At Home: Drama On Newstalk

Producer Alan Meaney and writer/director Marisa O'Mahony examine themes of forgiveness, ageing, love and the healing power of nature through a gentle exploration of a father and daughter’s relationship; ‘Reposing At Home’.

Ben and Chrissy Doyle seem to have resigned themselves to a home life revolving around gardening and a social life revolving around attending funerals. With their daughter Colette due to visit, Ben worries she’ll be bored. Colette arrives with undisclosed boyfriend troubles and Ben feels helpless, acutely aware their relationship has become constrained. But a freakish coincidence heard on the radio sets them on a journey to uproot what has lain buried for years and to prove how; like Ben’s beloved plants, a life can wither if left unattended.

Podcast:

CREDITS: ‘Reposing at Home’ was written and directed by Marisa O Mahony. It was produced, recorded and edited by Alan Meaney. Music was composed and performed by Eamonn Bailey. The cast were Ciaran Bermingham, Marie O’Donovan, Antoinette Hilliard, Kieran O’Leary, Catherine Crowley, Luke Barry. The programme was funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee

‘Reposing at Home’ was first broadcast on Newstalk 106-108fm on Wednesday 27th December 2017.

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS:

Alan Meaney is an independent radio producer, based in Galway, specialising in dramas, documentaries and short features. He has previously worked for Athlone Community Radio, Flirt FM and RTE.

His radio dramas have been nominated for 7 European Radio Drama Awards – Grand Prix Nova (Bucharest), UK International Radio Drama Festival (Canterbury) and Horspeilsommer (Leipzig).

Alan’s upcoming productions include a radio drama for Newstalk, a poetry series for RTE Radio One Extra and Documentary on One. www.alanmeaney.ie

Writer Marisa O' Mahony, based in Cork, has written for radio, theatre and TV. She has worked for RTE and TG4. She has worked with producer Alan Meaney on radio dramas ‘Life Gets Tasteless’ and ‘3 For a Girl, 4 For a Boy' and the upcoming 'Buttons.'