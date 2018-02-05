Reports suggest Gardaí investigating allegation against Harvey Weinstein

Gardaí are reportedly set to investigate allegations of sex assault against Harvey Weinstein.

Police in the UK are believed to have forwarded a file to detectives in relation to alleged harassment in Ireland.

The details of the allegations are understood to have been sent to Gardaí late last year, when the sexual harassment scandal blew up.

Irish film producer Laura Madden was one of the first people to go on the record with the New York Times about the movie producer's conduct when she worked for his company.

She said Weinstein would ask her for massages when he was staying in hotels in Dublin and London in the 90s.

Now according to The Irish Times, British police have forwarded allegations of sex crimes for the Gardaí to investigate.

Gardaí have said they never comment on communications with other police forces.