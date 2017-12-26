Renewed appeal for missing teenager

There's a renewed appeal to find a teenager missing from Sandyford in County Dulin.

15 year old Ned Cash Connors has been missing since the 29th of November.

He was last seen boarding an inbound Luas at Kilmacud Luas stop.

Ned is around 5' 3" in height, of slim build, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners.

Gardaí believe that Ned may be in the Athlone/Mullingar area of Westmeath or perhaps Bray/Dublin.