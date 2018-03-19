Renewed appeal for missing Tipperary teenager Elisha Gault

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to help find missing person Elisha Gault.
The 14-year-old is missing from Carrick-On-Suir in Co Tipperary since 10.00pm on March 17th.
They are requesting that:
- All householders, businesses and landowners in the Carrick-On-Suir area check their gardens, outhouses, sheds and buildings
- Any associates or friends of Elisha Gault that have not yet spoken to gardaí make contact with Clonmel garda station to leave their details
- Any private houses in the vicinity of Carrickbeg/Dillon Bridge check their CCTV and provide to gardaí at Clonmel/Carrick-On-Suir
- Anyone with dash-cam footage from their vehicles who travelled through Carrick-On-Suir on the night of March 17th or 18th
Anyone with any information or sightings is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052-617-7640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.