Renewed appeal for missing Tipperary teenager Elisha Gault

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to help find missing person Elisha Gault.

The 14-year-old is missing from Carrick-On-Suir in Co Tipperary since 10.00pm on March 17th.

They are requesting that:

All householders, businesses and landowners in the Carrick-On-Suir area check their gardens, outhouses, sheds and buildings

Any associates or friends of Elisha Gault that have not yet spoken to gardaí make contact with Clonmel garda station to leave their details

Any private houses in the vicinity of Carrickbeg/Dillon Bridge check their CCTV and provide to gardaí at Clonmel/Carrick-On-Suir

Anyone with dash-cam footage from their vehicles who travelled through Carrick-On-Suir on the night of March 17th or 18th

Anyone with any information or sightings is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052-617-7640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.