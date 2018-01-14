Renewed appeal for missing Belfast man Michael Cullen

Police and the family of missing 33-year-old Michael Cullen say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Michael was reported missing from his home in the North Circular Road area of Belfast.

He was last in contact with his family at around 2.00pm on Tuesday January 9th.

Image: PSNI

Chief Inspector Stephen Burns said: “It is known that Michael would sometimes frequent the coffee shops in the Boucher Road and Lisburn Road areas of Belfast.

"Have you seen him in and around these areas?"

Michael is 5’11'' tall with dark hair and has a beard.

It is believed he is wearing a green puffa jacket, grey jumper and black trousers.