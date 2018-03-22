Renewed appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Dublin

There has been a renewed appeal for help in finding a teenage girl missing for more than a week.

15-year-old Roza Jakubowska was last seen on March 14th in the Dublin 1 area.

She was wearing a black jacket, dark leggings and black runners when last seen.

Roza is described as being 5'11", with long dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-666-8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.