Regency Hotel murder trial hears man's death would have been 'rapid or even instantaneous'

A trial has heard the death of a man shot six times at a boxing weigh-in in a Dublin hotel would have been “rapid or even instantaneous”.

The Special Criminal Court has been hearing details about the post-mortem carried out on David Byrne following a shooting at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

The 34-year-old was gunned down on the afternoon of February 6th 2016 in the hotel’s reception.

Witnesses described shots being fired by a so-called “tactical team” dressed as armed gardaí.

It is the prosecution’s case that Patrick Hutch was dressed as a woman at the hotel and participated in and shared the intent to commit the crime.

The 25-year-old from Champion’s Avenue in Dublin’s north inner city denies murdering the father-of-two.

Three AK47s believed to be used in the shooting were shown to the court this morning.

They were found when gardaí stopped a car just outside Slane in Co Meath as part of an investigation into the movement of weapons by the IRA.

The results of a post-mortem were also read out.

It concluded that Mr Byrne died from six gunshot wounds fired from a high-velocity weapon and that death would have been “rapid or even instantaneous”.