Regency Hotel murder trial hears man's death would have been 'rapid or even instantaneous'

Three AK47s believed to be used in the shooting were shown to the court this morning

News
Dublin's Regency Hotel following a shooting during a weigh-in in 2016 | Image: RollingNews.ie

A trial has heard the death of a man shot six times at a boxing weigh-in in a Dublin hotel would have been “rapid or even instantaneous”.

The Special Criminal Court has been hearing details about the post-mortem carried out on David Byrne following a shooting at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

The 34-year-old was gunned down on the afternoon of February 6th 2016 in the hotel’s reception.

Witnesses described shots being fired by a so-called “tactical team” dressed as armed gardaí.

It is the prosecution’s case that Patrick Hutch was dressed as a woman at the hotel and participated in and shared the intent to commit the crime.

The 25-year-old from Champion’s Avenue in Dublin’s north inner city denies murdering the father-of-two.

Three AK47s believed to be used in the shooting were shown to the court this morning.

They were found when gardaí stopped a car just outside Slane in Co Meath as part of an investigation into the movement of weapons by the IRA.

The results of a post-mortem were also read out.

It concluded that Mr Byrne died from six gunshot wounds fired from a high-velocity weapon and that death would have been “rapid or even instantaneous”.