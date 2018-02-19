Regency Hotel murder trial adjourned after 'unprecedented conundrums' arise

Updated 13.00

The Regency Hotel murder trial has been adjourned again as the court heard ‘unprecedented conundrums’ have arisen.

Patrick Hutch’s barrister has indicated he may look for a retrial.

Father-of-two David Byrne was shot dead at a boxing weigh at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in February 2016.

It’s the prosecution’s case that 25-year-old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1 was the man photographed dressed as a woman at the Regency that day holding a gun.

He has pleaded not guilty and his trial began around five weeks ago.

It was adjourned two weeks ago to allow for the disclosure of emails between four gardaí involved in the case.

It was due to resume this morning but the court heard ‘unprecedented conundrums’ have arisen.

Mr Hutch’s barrister told the judge in all probability he will be looking for the trial to be adjourned outright – meaning he is looking for a retrial.

Judge Tony Hunt noted the trial was in ‘unusual territory’ and put the case back until Thursday.