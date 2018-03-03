Public transport services to resume as status red weather warning lifted

A status red snow-ice warning has been lifted, after two days that saw the country effectively shut down.

Some public transport services are expected to get up and running again this morning, but widespread disruption is expected due to the heavy snow in recent days.

Met Éireann has downgraded the weather warning to a status orange for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan, saying there will be "widespread treacherous surfaces" due to ice and lying snow.

The snow is also set to start melting, bringing a risk of flooding in some parts.

A lower-level status yellow snow-ice warning remains in place for Connacht and Donegal.

Please see updated Weather Warnings on https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/UktvczypjD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 3, 2018

In an update this morning, the National Emergency Coordination Group said: "Conditions are and will remain very difficult and the public are advised continue to exercise high levels of caution for their own safety in the accumulated snow and icy conditions.

"There are variations in storm impact across the country. Our services are working to open the principal road networks and to get public transport operating again. Many roads remain impassable."

It adds that only people with essential roles or "those who have roles in getting the country back to normal" should undertake journeys today.

Transport

No Irish Rail services are operating until midday, with the transport company hoping to offer a full update of planned services later this morning:

Reminder: rail services remain suspended across DART, Commuter and Intercity until 12.00hrs approx today.



Inspections and line clearance work taking place. Full service details will be updated by 10.00hrs https://t.co/j2V9nUJMK6 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 3, 2018

Dublin Bus is also planning to operate from midday, but notes: "Services will operate on main roads only, will have reduced frequencies and there will be diversions in place."

Bus Éireann services have begun operating again in parts of the country, with a full timetable available on their website.

Luas services in Dublin are not operating this morning, with Luas Red Line services set to begin operating between Red Cow and The Point from 1pm.

Service will be limited, with a frequency of around 30 minutes expected.

In a statement this morning, operators Transdev said: "There will be no service from Red Cow to Tallaght – Red Cow to Saggart.

"The Luas Green Line is not in operation and an opening time today is yet to be determined."

Dublin Airport, meanwhile, has reopened after all flights were grounded yesterday.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled some early morning flights, and passengers are advised to check their websites for full details.

Cork Airport is closed until at least 10am, but flights have resumed at Shannon Airport.