National protest taking place in Dublin today calling for action on homeless crisis

Organisers of today’s homeless march in Dublin say it is time for action when it comes to dealing with the issue.

The National Homeless and Housing Coalition is calling on the Government to put clear plans in place.

The coalition includes groups including the Peter McVerry trust, Focus Ireland, the Simon Communities and host of trade unions.

It comes after recent figures show almost 10,000 people are currently homeless.

The Department of Housing says there were 6,052 adults and 3,755 children living in emergency accommodation in February.

Founder and President of Focus Ireland, Sr Stan Kennedy, says they want to send a clear message to the Government with today's march.

She observed: "We want to end homelessness... we want to end long-term homelessness... we want them to recognise the right to housing, and the right to a home.

"We want clear answer from them as to what their strategy is, and what their timeline is... and we will then stick them to that timeline."

Demonstration

The National Homeless and Housing Coalition says it is demanding a number of actions - including a minimum of 10,000 public homes a year, an end to evictions, and for the Government to declare the housing and homelessness crisis as an emergency.

Speaking ahead of the march, Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn said: "The coalition march is an opportunity for those worst affected by homelessness to show those in power that enough is enough.

"The homeless sector is in turmoil and we must react."

The demonstration begins at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm, and ends at the Customs House.