Prosecution to lay out case against former Anglo boss David Drumm

The trial could take up to five months

The prosecution is to lay out its case today in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank boss David Drumm.

He is accused of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by dishonestly creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2bn larger than they were.

The 51-year-old, with an address in Skerries, Dublin denies the charges.

The trial began last month but has been held up by legal argument until now. It could take up to five months to complete.


