Pro-life material included with Dublin city toy shop catalogue

A Dublin city toy shop has apologised after it emerged some of their catalogues contained promotional material regarding the upcoming abortion referendum.

Banba Toymaster on Mary Street is asking parents to check catalogues for any inserts before allowing their children to browse them.

In a statement, the outlet said: "It has been reported to us that our catalogue distribution company have been distributing other material not suitable for children along with our catalogue.

"This has happened without our consent or prior knowledge."

"We apologise for any upset caused.

"PLEASE, PLEASE check the catalogue for any inserts not suitable before handing it to your child."

The material called on readers to vote no to repealing the Eighth Amendment.

Ciaran Fitzpatrick owns the shop.

He said: "Some customers made us aware and complained that some pro-life information was being included in the bundle with the catalogue.

"We immediately got in touch with the company and asked them to stop distributing our catalogue.

"The customers were concerned... the kids would grab it, and they would find some inappropriate literature for children".