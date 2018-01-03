President Higgins leads tributes to former Supreme Court justice Donal Barrington

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to former justice Donal Barrington, who has died at the age of 89.

Justice Barrington worked as a barrister before serving in the High Court, European Court of First Instance and Supreme Court.

He was also noted for his human rights activism. He was a founder of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) alongside future president Mary Robinson & others.

In a statement, President Higgins paid tribute to the former judge.

He said: "Donal Barrington was one of the outstanding minds and voices in Ireland’s legal profession, having made ground breaking contributions in the field of human rights.

"He leaves a rich legacy in public and constitutional law, having consistently brought attention to the importance of civil and political rights, not just in Ireland but also abroad."

ICCL Executive Director Liam Herrick also express sympathy following Justice Barrington's death.

He said: “Throughout an outstanding career in the law and in public life, Donal Barrington exemplified the finest qualities of our independent bar and judiciary.

"Combining exceptional intellectual ability and a deep commitment to social justice and public service, Donal was rightly held in the highest esteem and greatest affection by all who had the good fortune to know him.”

Mr Herrick added: "ICCL wishes to extend our sympathies to Donal’s wife Eileen and to his family and wide circle of friends at this sad time."