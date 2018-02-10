President Higgins leads tributes to former Ireland international Liam Miller

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to former Republic of Ireland international Liam Miller, who has died aged 36.

The Cork man, who also played for clubs including Celtic and Manchester United, had been battling pancreatic cancer in recent months.

He earned 21 caps during his international career, and most recently played for American side Wilmington Hammerheads.

President Higgins expressed condolences to Liam's family and friends.

In a statement, President Higgins said: "It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Liam Miller, who brought such skill and passion to his career in football, at home and abroad.

"In his too short life he contributed so much, from his making his professional debut in 2000 and earning his first cap for the Republic of Ireland in 2004, going on to play for clubs such as Cork City, Celtic, Manchester United and Hibernian."

He added that those who love and support Irish sport "will keenly feel his loss".

Some of Liam's former teammates were among the others who paid tribute to the midfielder.

Sad hearing the awful news that Liam Miller has passed away this evening, taken far so soon by a terrible disease. Proud to have shared a dressing room with him over the years. #RIPLiamMiller — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) February 9, 2018





Liam was a great team mate & room mate. He was also a top opponent. But most of all he is one of the few people in football who I consider a true friend. I'm absolutely devastated for him and his young family. I'm sure he is resting with the angels now. RIP Chewy love you x ?? pic.twitter.com/YB8b9UzJwt — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 9, 2018





Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former midfielder Liam Miller. We extend our condolences to his loved ones at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/k87wINacg3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 10, 2018





RIP Liam miller was a honour to play with you such a good footballer and a great guy as well such sad news thoughts go out to his family at this sad time 💔🙏🏾 — Clinton Morrison (@morrisonclinton) February 9, 2018





RIP Liam Miller. Was lucky enough to room with Liam on a few international trips.. top player and a great person. Thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. 🙏🏽 — STEVEN REID (@stevenreid12) February 9, 2018



