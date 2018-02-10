President Higgins leads tributes to former Ireland international Liam Miller

Former teammates described the midfielder as a 'true friend' and a 'top player & great person'

Liam Miller. Picture by: Barrington Coombs/EMPICS Sport

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to former Republic of Ireland international Liam Miller, who has died aged 36.

The Cork man, who also played for clubs including Celtic and Manchester United, had been battling pancreatic cancer in recent months.

He earned 21 caps during his international career, and most recently played for American side Wilmington Hammerheads.

President Higgins expressed condolences to Liam's family and friends.

In a statement, President Higgins said: "It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Liam Miller, who brought such skill and passion to his career in football, at home and abroad.

"In his too short life he contributed so much, from his making his professional debut in 2000 and earning his first cap for the Republic of Ireland in 2004, going on to play for clubs such as Cork City, Celtic, Manchester United and Hibernian."

He added that those who love and support Irish sport "will keenly feel his loss".

Some of Liam's former teammates were among the others who paid tribute to the midfielder.