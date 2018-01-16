Preparations underway to honour Dolores O'Riordan

Updated 11:15

London’s Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes are continuing to flood in for O'Riordan, who was found dead in London yesterday.

At around 11am this morning a spokesperson for Met Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious – adding that responsibility for the investigation had now been handed over to the Coroner who will compile a report.

She said the singer’s family had been informed.

Devastated

The 46-year-old singer was in the city to take part in a short recording session.

Her fellow band members have said they are devastated at the loss.

In a statement the band said she was "an extraordinary talent" and that they feel "very privileged to have been part of her life."

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

Hits

She penned a string of huge 90s hits with the band including Linger, Zombie and Dreams.

The band, which was formed in 1989, rose to international fame in the early 1990s and sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

The group released five albums before taking a break in 2003.

Tributes

Stars including Johnny Depp, Bono and Nick Cave paid tribute to the Cranberries singer at a concert in Dublin last.

Catatonia's Cerys Mathews dedicated the song The Broad Majestic Shannon to the Limerick singer at the National Concert Hall.

The Taoiseach described her as "the voice of a generation," while President Michael D Higgins says her passing is "a big loss" to Irish music.

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

Zombie

It has emerged this morning that O’Riordan was due to record a new version of the band’s hit song Zombie today.

She was booked to record with the band Bad Wolves.

She had told the group that she liked their version of her hit Zombie and was to add her vocals to a new version, at a session planned for today.

Memorial

O’Riordan’s remains are due to be flown home to her native Ballybricken for burial; however funeral details have not yet been announced.

A book of condolence will be opened at Limerick City Hall this morning – while an online book will be available from 10am on www.Limerick.ie

A range of preparations are underway in the city to honour the star.

O'Riordan is survived by her three children - her son Taylor and daughters, Molly and Dakota.

The 46-year-old split from her husband of 20 years, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton, in 2014.