Power outage leaves 4,500 customers without electricity in Dublin city centre

Around 4,500 homes and businesses in Dublin city centre are without power after an electricity outage.

The problem, which started at around 11.30am, is affecting premises from Wood Quay to Merrion Square and some parts of the north city centre.

The issue is also impacting on traffic lights around Christ Church and Stephen's Green.

ESB crews are working to fix the problem, with power expected to be restored by around 3pm.

The outage is being blamed on construction crews hitting underground cables.

