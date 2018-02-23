Power cut hits more than 25,000 customers in north Dublin

The outage has caused delays to rail services this morning
More than 25,000 homes and businesses are without power in north Dublin this morning.
The power outage is a result of a fault in Clonshaugh.
It began at 7.30am, and repair crews hope to restore power by 9.15am.
It's the second major outage in Dublin in a week, after 4,500 customers were left without power on Monday.
ESB Networks have apologised for the loss of supply.
We have a large fault in the #Carpenterstown AND surrounding areas of #Dublin15 updates shortly on https://t.co/VMtxFsdIxw Apologies— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 23, 2018
The outage has caused 'significant' delays to northside DART and northern commuter services.
Services were earlier suspended, but they have since resumed.
Update: Northside DART services delayed by up to 20 minutes, Northern Commuter services delayed by up to 30 minutes, delays will ease— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 23, 2018