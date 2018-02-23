Power cut hits more than 25,000 customers in north Dublin

More than 25,000 homes and businesses are without power in north Dublin this morning.

The power outage is a result of a fault in Clonshaugh.

It began at 7.30am, and repair crews hope to restore power by 9.15am.

It's the second major outage in Dublin in a week, after 4,500 customers were left without power on Monday.

ESB Networks have apologised for the loss of supply.

We have a large fault in the #Carpenterstown AND surrounding areas of #Dublin15 updates shortly on https://t.co/VMtxFsdIxw Apologies — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 23, 2018

The outage has caused 'significant' delays to northside DART and northern commuter services.

Services were earlier suspended, but they have since resumed.