Power cut hits more than 25,000 customers in north Dublin

The outage has caused delays to rail services this morning

File Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

More than 25,000 homes and businesses are without power in north Dublin this morning.

The power outage is a result of a fault in Clonshaugh.

It began at 7.30am, and repair crews hope to restore power by 9.15am.

It's the second major outage in Dublin in a week, after 4,500 customers were left without power on Monday.

ESB Networks have apologised for the loss of supply.

The outage has caused 'significant' delays to northside DART and northern commuter services.

Services were earlier suspended, but they have since resumed.