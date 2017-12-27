Post mortem to take place on woman's body discovered in south Dublin flat

A post mortem is expected to take place on the body of a woman found at a flat in south Dublin on Tuesday.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of her body.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was found at her home on Rathmines Avenue in Dublin 6.

The discovery was made shortly after 12.30pm on St Stephen's Day.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí say the results will determine the course of their investigation.