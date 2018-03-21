Pope Francis to celebrate mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park this summer

Pope Francis has officially announced plans to visit Ireland this August.

The pontiff will be in Dublin on August 25th and 26th for the World Meeting of Families, which will be taking place all that week.

In a statement, the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference said the Pope will take part in the ‘Festival of Families’ at Croke Park on Saturday August 25th before celebrating mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday August 26th.

“We are deeply honoured that Pope Francis will come to our country to participate in this universal Church celebration of faith and joy, as well as of the contemporary challenges which face families,” said the bishops.

It looks unlikely Pope Francis will visit Northern Ireland during his trip.

It is the first papal visit to Ireland since 1979.