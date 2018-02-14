Police investigating after man shot dead in Belfast

It is believed the gunman entered the house while there were other family members inside

News
Police investigating after man shot dead in Belfast

Image: Facebook/Police Service of Northern Ireland

Police in Belfast are investigating after a man was shot dead in a house in the West of the city last night.

The man, aged in his 20s, was killed at a home on Glenbawn Avenue in Poleglass at around 8pm.

It is believed the gunman entered the house while there were other family members inside.

Police are trying to establish a motive for the killing.

This neighbour helped a distressed child at the scene after hearing the gun shots: