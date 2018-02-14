Police investigating after man shot dead in Belfast

Police in Belfast are investigating after a man was shot dead in a house in the West of the city last night.

The man, aged in his 20s, was killed at a home on Glenbawn Avenue in Poleglass at around 8pm.

It is believed the gunman entered the house while there were other family members inside.

Police are trying to establish a motive for the killing.

This neighbour helped a distressed child at the scene after hearing the gun shots: