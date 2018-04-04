Police in US identify suspected YouTube headquarters shooter

Police in the US have identified the suspected attacker who shot three people at the YouTube headquarters in California.

The shooting happened at the video firm's base in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon local time.

A San Francisco General Hospital spokesman said a 36-year-old man is in a critical condition, a 32-year-old woman is in a serious condition, and a 27-year-old woman is stable following the shooting.

Local police named 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam as the suspected attacker.

She was found dead inside the YouTube headquarters, and is believed to have turned a handgun on herself.

In a statement, police said: "The San Bruno Police Department is investigating a motive for this shooting. At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted. "

Suspect

Aghdam is reported to have been highly critical of the video sharing site.

In a post on what appears to be her own website, the animal rights activist complained about the number of views she was getting on YouTube.

"Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!" she wrote

She accused employees of "filtering my videos to reduce views & suppress & discourage me from making videos!"

She appears to have had several YouTube channels - including ones in Farsi, English and Turkish languages.

The channels have now been removed from the video-sharing site.

A number of YouTube employees shared their experiences of the shooting across social media.

The company's CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote:

There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family. — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) April 4, 2018

Employee Todd Sherman described seeing blood drips on the floor as he left the building:

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018