Police discover 'one of Northern Ireland’s largest ever hauls' of cannabis

Police say they have seized what they believe is 'one of Northern Ireland's largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis'.

PSNI, assisted by gardaí and Irish customs officials, carried out the joint operation today, under the banner of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin said: “This huge haul of cannabis was found concealed inside an industrial sized fuel tank on a shipping pallet at a property in Dromore, County Down earlier today."

Three men and two women were arrested, while officers also carried out a number of follow-up searches at other locations.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin added: "With the assistance of our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and Revenue Commissioners we have undoubtedly prevented the significant harm that would have resulted from this huge consignment of drugs reaching the streets of both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland today.”

Police say they are still assessing the potential street value of the seized drugs.