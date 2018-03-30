Plans announced for redevelopment of Carlton Cinema site on Dublin's O'Connell Street

An architectural firm has been announced for the redevelopment of the Carlton Cinema site in Dublin city.

Retail manager and developer Hammerson says ACME will create plans for a new quarter in the north-inner city, on the site known as Dublin Central.

Often referred to as the Carlton Cinema site, the six acres stretches from Upper O'Connell Street to Parnell Street to Moore Street and Henry Street.

The location also has connections with 1916, and is at the heart of the commercial and retail centre of the capital.

The work will be led by ACME's founding director Friedrich Ludewig.

The firm has worked on 160 projects across the world - including Victoria Gate in Leeds, Westquay South in Southampton and Highcross in Leicester.

Victoria Gate in Leeds | Image: Hammerson

Other notable completed projects include Hunsett Mill in Norfolk, Doha Corniche and Melbourne shopping district Eastland.

Business group Dublin Chamber say the redevelopment of the Carlton Cinema site "will be key" to realising O'Connell Street's potential.

The chamber said the plans by Hammerson to redevelop the site are a vote of confidence in the area.

The Robina Town Centre in Queensland, Australia | Image: Hammerson

Dublin Chamber's head of public affairs, Graeme McQueen, said: "The Carlton Cinema site has lain idle for far too long and has hamstrung plans to redevelop the wider O'Connell Street and Moore Street area.

"The area is hugely historic and we look forward to seeing the vision that ACME dreams up.

"The creation of a new cultural quarter on O'Connell Street would help breathe new life into Dublin's north inner city, providing jobs and new amenities for locals and world-class public realm for both Dubliners and visitors alike."

He added: "When you see some of the fabulous spaces that ACME have created in other European cities, it is difficult not to get excited about what might happen in the O'Connell Street and Moore Street area.

"We look forward to seeing a plan which is respectful of the history of the area, but at the same time ensures that O'Connell Street is the cornerstone of a successful and vibrant Dublin city centre for decades to come."

Hammerson is responsible for other Irish developments such as the Dundrum Town Centre, Kildare Village and the Ilac Centre.