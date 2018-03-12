Plane crashes into football pitch near airport runway in Nepal

Updated: 10.00

A plane has crashed at an airport and veered off the runway into a nearby football pitch.

The US-Bangla Airlines aircraft crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

The airport authority is reportedly expecting casualties on board the plane.

Airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur told the Kathmandu Post the aircraft veered off the runway while it was landing and crashed onto a nearby football pitch.

Nepalese rescuers stand near a passenger plane from Bangladesh that crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepa | Image: Niranjan Shreshta/AP/Press Association Images

The plane is believed to have taken off from Dhaka in Bangladesh, before crashing in the airport in nearby Nepal at about 2.30pm local time.

The plane caught fire following the crash and an airport rescue team is working with the army as part of a rescue operation.

People have since been posting photos of thick smoke rising from the wreckage to social media.