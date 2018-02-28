PICTURES: 'Snowmageddon' grips the country

A Status Red weather warning is in place

Image: Patrick Kavanagh statue on the Grand Canal in Dublin. Image: Stephanie Grogan

The east of country has woken up to a blanket of snow with a Status Red weather warning in place.

It came into effect for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath at 5am and will remain in place until 12pm tomorrow afternoon.

An orange alert has been extended to Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

You can see some of what has been happening around the country below.

 

The Grand Canal in Sallins Kildare. Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

Image: Susan Keogh/Newstalk
Stoneybatter in Dublin. Image: Stephen McNeice/Newstalk

Sallins Train Station. Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

The Grand Canal at Sallins, Kildare. Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

 

Image: Sean Defoe/Newstalk
The Grand Canal in Dublin. Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk
Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

Harold's Cross Park. Image: Mick Staines/Newstalk

The Grand Canal in Dublin. Image: Stephanie Grogan

 

A happy snowman. Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

 

 

 

 