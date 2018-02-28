PICTURES: 'Snowmageddon' grips the country

The east of country has woken up to a blanket of snow with a Status Red weather warning in place.

It came into effect for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath at 5am and will remain in place until 12pm tomorrow afternoon.

An orange alert has been extended to Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

You can see some of what has been happening around the country below.

The Grand Canal in Sallins Kildare. Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

Image: Susan Keogh/Newstalk

Stoneybatter in Dublin. Image: Stephen McNeice/Newstalk

Sallins Train Station. Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

The Grand Canal at Sallins, Kildare. Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

Reports of people waking on the M9 Motorway!!!! Please take care and don’t travel if you can avoid it. #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/TYAiBYpq4j — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 28, 2018

Image: Sean Defoe/Newstalk

The Grand Canal in Dublin. Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

Just heard the first boarding call of the morning at Dublin Airport but only thing moving out there so far are the snow ploughs. @TodayFMNews @98FMnewsteam @NewstalkFM #beastoftheeast pic.twitter.com/7lr9neRO9C — Tom Swift (@tomswift111) February 28, 2018

Harold's Cross Park. Image: Mick Staines/Newstalk

The Grand Canal in Dublin. Image: Stephanie Grogan

A happy snowman. Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

⚠️ Heavy snow fall in Dun Laoghaire overnight. Including some build up on N11 & Rock Road. Footpaths are very bad. Be careful this morning. #BeastFromTheEast ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/O490APhO2V — Cllr. Cormac Devlin (@CormacDevlin) February 28, 2018

At the train station in Waterford hoping to get a train to Dublin. So far, it looks like it might just be me and the driver 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/JtlRqSw9f9 — Kieran McGeary (@kieranmcgeary) February 28, 2018

Best of luck and thank you to our crews who’ll be out around the network working to keep lines open and trains moving - out in all weathers, year round 👏👏 #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/P3BOP4W8Lt — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 28, 2018

#Sneachta falling now on the Belgard road, Tallaght. As can be seen road conditions have deteriorated, steer & brake gently #snow #BeastFromTheEast #Dublin pic.twitter.com/igFE65WOz8 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 28, 2018