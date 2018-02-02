Phil the groundhog signals six more weeks of winter for the US

The US is facing a further six weeks of winter – if the nation’s favourite weather forecaster is to be believed.

Today marks Groundhog Day and the eyes of the world were on Phil the groundhog as he emerged from winter hibernation at his burrow in Punxsutawney.

The legend suggest that if Phil sees his own shadow as he emerges from his slumber, the US is facing another six months of frosty weather.

No shadow and it’s an early spring.

The event was made famous by the 1993 film of the same name starring Bill Murray.

This year, the little rodent caught sight of his shadow and scurried back inside – signalling an extended cold patch.

Here's how the announcement came this afternoon: