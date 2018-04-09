Petflix and chill: Irish people watching more TV with their pets

Move over on the sofa - for your pets.

A new study from streaming service Netflix has revealed that pets are the newest binge paw-tner to watch TV with.

Our four-legged friends have infiltrated home entertainment habits, with half of Irish people saying they watch with their pets.

While one-in-three have turned to their furry friends for comfort during a sad or scary scene.

And 18% have talked to their pet about the show or film they were watching.

Millie Brown and her Corgis | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Netflix says: "Not only do pets not hog the remote or judge your entertainment tastes (well, maybe), they make the perfect partners for the company, the cuddles and even the conversation".

But pet bingeing can also be ruff.

Nearly half of respondents (44%) have moved where they were sitting so their pet would be more comfortable.

Some 17% have bribed them with treats to watch longer, and 13% have even gone so far as turning off a show because their pet did not appear to like it.

Source: Netflix

The survey shows dog owners are more likely to choose action like 'Narcos' and 'Altered Carbon'.

Cat owners purr-fer sci-fi series like 'Black Mirror' and 'Star Trek Discovery'.

While bird lovers are egged on by 'Orange is the New Black'.

But the one show that brings all streaming species together is 'Stranger Things'.