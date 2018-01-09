Peter Beardsley to take leave from Newcastle amid racism claims

Former England footballer Peter Beardsley is take leave from his job at Newcastle FC while it investigates claims of bullying and racism made against him.

Beardsley is the club's under-23 coach, and in a statement on Tuesday it said: "After discussions with Peter Beardsley this morning, it has been agreed that he will take a period of leave, to commence immediately, whilst the club conducts its investigation into allegations made against him.

"It would be inappropriate for the club to comment further until the conclusion of this investigation."

The Magpies confirmed at the weekend that an investigation had been launched after 22-year-old midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made a formal complaint, backed by some of the club's young African players.

Beardsley, who played more than 300 times for Newcastle, denies the allegations.

A statement made by his lawyers read: "Peter Beardsley is aware of inaccurate media reports which result from unauthorised leaks. Allegations of unfair treatment have been made, which are currently being investigated.

"Peter Beardsley categorically denies the allegations. It is hoped the investigation will conclude quickly."

Beardsley, 56, has been accused by 22-year-old El-Mhanni of humiliating him and the player, who has lodged a complaint that has been supported by some of his teammates, will attend a grievance meeting with club officials on Thursday.