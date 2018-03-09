WATCH: Penguins get up close and personal with Antarctica camera

Curious Emperor penguins have become the latest animals to get in on the selfie craze.

They have been captured in Antarctica getting up close and personal on film.

The clip was filmed at the Auster Rookery near Australia's Mawson research station

Antarctic expeditioner, Eddie Gault, left the camera on the ice when visiting the station.

And as the camera shows, it did not take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie.

One of the birds flips the camera up, while another joins him and they both stare with curiosity into the camera lens.

The Australian Antarctic Territory covers nearly 5.9 million square kilometres - about 42% of Antarctica and nearly 80% of the total area of Australia itself.

It consists of all islands and territories, excluding the French sector of Terre Adélie.

Australia has a long association with this part of the continent.

Douglas Mawson led a group of Australians and New Zealanders in the 1911-1914 Australasian Antarctic Expedition, which had bases at Commonwealth Bay, south of Tasmania, and the Shackleton Ice Shelf south of Perth.

This expedition explored extensively along the coast near the bases.