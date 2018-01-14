Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Mayo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a male pedestrian was seriously injured in Mayo.

It happened on the old N5 near Charlestown at around 6.45pm on Saturday.



The man aged in his late 80s was struck by a car and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo.

The occupants of the car sustained no physical injuries.

The scene was preserved and garda forensic collision investigators examined the crash site.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Claremorris garda station on 094-937-2080 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.