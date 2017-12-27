Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Donegal

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which happened early on Wednesday morning.

A man in his late 20s was fatally injured when he was struck by a car at Sandhill in Dunfanaghy at about 4.15am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say the male driver and two female passengers in the car were uninjured.

The road at the scene in closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.