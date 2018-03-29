PSNI to investigate naming of Belfast rape trial complainant on Twitter

People who named the complainant in the Belfast rape trial on Twitter are now facing investigation by the PSNI.

The divisive role of social media has come centre stage, following the acquittal of Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlory and Rory Harrison on Wednesday.

Mr Jackson's solicitor Joe McVeigh says social media commentary 'infected' the trial on many occasions, and thinks the police and the court authorities in the North need to urgently address the problem.

He claimed that despite the verdict, "vile commentary expressed on social media, going well beyond fair comment, has polluted the sphere of public discourse and raise real concerns about the integrity of the trial process."

The trial attracted a barrage of comment on Twitter and other platforms.

Composite image shows (clockwise from left): Stuart Olding, Paddy Jackson, Rory Harrison and Blane McIlroy

Some spoke in support of the complainant, with the hashtag 'I believe her'.

Others posted derogatory comments about the woman, and a few went as far as naming her.

Under Northern Ireland law, that is an offence.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman is head of the PSNI's Public Protection Branch.

"I would like to pay tribute to the young woman who had the resolve and confidence to come forward and put her faith in police and the criminal justice process.

"In addition to this, she was named on social media sites during the trial contrary to her legal entitlement.

"Any breach of this entitlement is and will be investigated."