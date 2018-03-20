Over 90% of Irish people 'happy' to live in the EU

More than 90% of Irish people say they are 'happy' living in the European Union.

Ireland comes just second in the Eurobarometer survey, behind Luxembourg.

The findings were re-released to coincide with International Day Of Happiness on Tuesday.

A massive 94% of Irish people surveyed said they were happy living in the EU - 4% said they were not happy, and 2% did not know.

In Luxembourg, 97% said they were happy, along with 92% of Danish and Dutch people, 90% of Swedes, 89% of Germans and 88% of Finnish.

This compares to an EU average of 78%.

Source: Eurobarometer

On the other end of the scale, just 57% of Hungarians are happy to be living in the EU, with 58% of Czechs, 62% of Greeks, and 66% of Italians.

Our neighbours, Britain, saw 69% say they were 'happy' to live in the EU - with 25% unhappy about it and 4% did not know.

In 20 countries, respondents are more likely to agree they are happy living in the EU than they were in 2012.

The largest increases were seen in Portugal (up 31 percentage points), Hungary (+26) and Cyprus (75%, +21).

While more than six-in-10 respondents in each member state agreed they were happy living in their country.

Denmark tops that list at 99% in Denmark, while Ireland comes second with 98% saying they are happy in their own country.

The survey was conducted between September and October 2017.

This year's theme is Share Happiness - focusing on the importance of relationships, kindness and helping each other.