"Our hearts are still open" - Donald Tusk suggests UK could still change its mind over Brexit

MEPs have warned the British government "not to take a Brexit transition deal for granted"

&#34;Our hearts are still open&#34; - Donald Tusk suggests UK could still change its mind over Brexit

Donald Tusk. Picture by: Laura Hutton/PA Wire/PA Images

European Council President Donald Tusk has suggested that the UK could still change its mind over Brexit.

Speaking to MEPs this morning, Mr Tusk cited a 2012 speech by British politician David Davis, in which the now Brexit secretary argued: "If a democracy cannot change its mind, it ceases to be a democracy."

Mr Tusk also tweeted to suggest Brexit will go ahead unless British leaders have a 'change of heart' over exiting the EU:

However, he also called for more clarity from Theresa May "on the UK's vision" after Brexit.

In a statement after the debate, European Parliament officials said: "MEPs cautioned the UK government not to take a Brexit transition deal for granted, and highlighted the need to formalise the withdrawal agreement as fast as possible.

"They also called on the UK government to lay out clearly its vision for the country’s desired future relationship with the EU, avoiding apparently celebrated priorities such as the colour of passports, which it was always free to choose."

It adds: "Some MEPs made it clear that no status outside the EU will ever be as good as full EU membership."

The European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt, meanwhile, drew attention to the remarks of the former UKIP leader and prominent 'Leave' campaigner Nigel Farage, who has indicated the UK should 'maybe' have a second Brexit referendum.

Mr Verhofstadt also highlighted the British government's announcement that it would revert to a blue passport design after Brexit - with the Belgian MEP pointing out that such a passport change "was perfectly possible inside the EU".

The UK is scheduled to formally leave the union in May 2019, two years after Theresa May triggered Article 50.


