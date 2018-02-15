One-in-five Dáil TDs are landlords

It has emerged that a fifth of TDs are landlords.

The latest Dáil Register of Declared Interests shows that 30 out of 158 TDs are renting out properties around the country.

The list of landlords includes a number of ministers and junior ministers.

The latest rental report from property website Daft.ie confirmed that rents are continuing to surge nationally – rising by over 10% in 2017.

The figures show that people now pay an average of €1,227 every month.

Rents in the capital are €4,500 more a year than they were during the peak of the Celtic Tiger.

Landlords

The Tánaiste – and former housing minister – Simon Coveney describes himself as a “landlord” and lists a property in Rochestown, County Cork as used for letting.

In addition to his home in Irishtown, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan owns a holiday cottage in Sligo and a private apartment in Dublin – both of which are listed for part-time letting

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed is renting three properties in Macroom County Cork and one in Glenbeigh County Kerry.

John Paul Phelan, Minister of State at the Department of Housing is letting a property in Rathmines in Dublin.

Junior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe is renting out two apartments in Wexford and one on Haddington Road in Dublin.

Junior Health Minister Jim Daly meanwhile is letting a property in Clonakilty in County Cork.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae arriving at Leinster House in Dublin, 21-07-2017. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae has the highest number of properties, with 18 pieces of land – 10 of which are described as being for letting purposes.

Fine Gael Dublin Bay South TD Kate O’Connell has five investment properties.

Five more Fine Gael TDs listed investment properties or rental incomes in the declaration, while a total of 12 Fianna Fáil TDs did the same.