One tourist dead and 15 others injured after hot air balloon crash in Egypt

A tourist has died and more than a dozen others have been injured after a hot air balloon crash in Egypt.

The incident happened near the southern city of Luxor, with officials blaming poor weather for the crash.

20 people are believed to have been on board the balloon when the crash happened.

Reuters reports that a South African tourist was killed, while 15 others - including an Argentinian and two French tourists - were injured.

In a statement quoted by BBC, Egypt's Civil Aviation Authority indicated 21 other balloon trips had landed safely on Friday.

Luxor is one of Egypt's key tourist cities, with several ancient temples & ruins both inside and outside the city limits.

Despite past accidents, balloon trips remain a popular way to see the area's sights - including the Valley of the Kings, once a burial site for pharaohs.

A hot air balloon crash in Luxor in 2013 left 19 people dead, and it remains the deadliest ballooning crash in history.