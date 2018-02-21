One in seven children 'lost to poverty, homelessness and neglect', Barnardos warns

One in seven children in Ireland is lost to poverty, homelessness and neglect, according to Barnardos.

The charity has launched its Lost Childhood campaign, and wants the Government to prioritise children.

Barnardos is highlighting the 173,000 children who are having their childhoods and futures "written for them through circumstances beyond their control".

CEO Fergus Finlay says they have laid out six measures that would help the one in seven 'lost' children.

He explained: "[They're] things like a dedicated public health nursing system, so that every child would be guaranteed five visits in their home from a community nurse in the first two years of life.

"Things like an extra year of free pre-school... those kind of small practical measures are almost nothing in the overall scheme of things, but they would be the kind of things that would begin to make a real difference."

The charity says the actions would cost less than €250 million on top of social housing building costs - a fraction of what the Government plans to spend on the recently unveiled €116bn National Development Plan.

The six proposed measures are: