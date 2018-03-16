WATCH: One Irish band sees YouTube spike on St Patrick's Day

As the world turns green for St Patrick's Day on Saturday, YouTube is anticipating its annual spike in searches for Irish music.

But it has been revealed that searches for one band outstrips all the rest.

'90s favourite B*Witched sees a surprising surge in requests around this time of year.

The band records a massive jump in their YouTube Ireland views around March 17th, making it their biggest day of Irish views each year.

On St Patrick's Day 2017, for example, the group's view count was over 196% higher than their daily average in Ireland.



The Irish girl group is also a global hit.

Their videos earn big views across YouTube sites in the UK (9.5 million), Japan (2.6 million), Brazil (eight million), United States (13.8 million), and Australia (1.5 million).

The band had a series of chart-topping hits between 1997 and 2002 - releasing two albums and eight singles.

Their first four singles, "C'est la Vie", "Rollercoaster", "To You I Belong" and "Blame It on the Weatherman", all reached number one in the UK singles chart.

U2 who?