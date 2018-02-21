Oireachtas committee to hear from transport officials on Dublin traffic congestion

Solutions to Dublin's traffic problems are being discussed today by the Oireachtas Transport Committee.

TDs and Senators will be looking for answers when they hear from top officials from Dublin City Council, Dublin Bus and Luas operator Transdev.

They will also hear from the Irish Taxi Federation and AA Ireland.

It comes a day after it was announced that ten more Dublin Bus routes are to be diverted away from the College Green area from March 5th.

Traffic around College Green has become extremely heavy since the Luas Cross City line opened in December, with the National Transport Authority having introduced a number of changes to traffic flow in the area as part of efforts to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Shane Ross says the Luas extension has been a big success.

His comments came as deputies debated a Fianna Fáil motion focused on the traffic congestion in Dublin city, with the opposition claiming there was a "lack of forward planning" to allow for longer carriages on for Luas trams.

Minister Ross defended the Luas extension and changes, telling TDs: "It's been a 24% passenger increase. That is an extraordinary piece of good news.

"If there hadn't been any increase at all, you'd be in here crying about it being a white elephant."