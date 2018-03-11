OBE award among items stolen during burglary in Northern Ireland

Detectives in Co Antrim are appealing for information following the burglary of three houses between Friday and Saturday.

They were in the Church Road and Kemmilhill Gardens area of Randalstown.

The PSNI say in two of the incidents, entry was forced through a rear window and in the other it was through a rear door.

All the properties were then ransacked.

Items including cash, jewellery and cigarettes were stolen. While an OBE medal was also taken.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said this is "of great sentimental value" to one of the victims.

"I am asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation", he said.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at Antrim police station or the independent charity, Crimestoppers.