Number of homicides up by nearly 20% in 14 years

There has been an 18% increase in the number of homicides - or an additional 234 incidents - over a 14 year period.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) had stopped publishing crime figures due to quality issues with the data provided by An Garda Síochána.

But in Quarterly Recorded Crime statistics published Wednesday, there are revisions across all crime groups for the period 2003 to 2016.

They are published under a new category entitled 'Under Reservation'.

The review has seen a 43% jump in manslaughter, with 135 cases counted by the CSO, up from the original figure of 94.

There was an increase of 23% in the number of fraud, deception and related offences recorded in 2017 compared to 2016.

Sexual offences rose by 16.9% over the same period from 2,520 to 2,945.

There was also an increase of 13% (from 16,640 offences to 18,803) in attempts or threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences.

Weapons and explosives offences rose by 235 (or 11%) to 2,367 offences for 2017.

Dangerous driving leading to death figures were up by almost 40% - the original figure of 504 was revised upwards to 700.