'Not safe for consumption' - FSAI recalls all Falcon Labs food supplements

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is recalling all Falcon Labs products due to the presence of illegal steroids and stimulants that are a serious health risk.

Falcon Labs products include sports nutrition and food supplements that can be bought in shops, gyms and online.

An investigation has been unable to find out where the products are manufactured, as the business address on the labels and supplier invoices are not genuine.

The products themselves have been found to contain unauthorised stimulant 1,3-DMAA (or methylhexaneamine), and unauthorised steroid methasterone.

The FSAI says 1,3-DMAA can cause an "acute temporary increase in blood pressure", while methasterone "has been associated with a number of cases of cholestatic liver injury".

The authority is advising consumers not to buy or take the products as they are unfit for human consumption, and anyone feeling unwell should seek immediate medical advice.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI, said: "These products are likely to contain illegal steroids and stimulants that are not safe for consumption and anyone taking them is taking a serious risk of jeopardising their health.

"We know from our investigation that the business address printed on the product label and on supplier invoices is not genuine. We are asking consumers who purchased any of these products to tell us where they purchased them, so that we can ensure all stock is removed from sale."

She added: “This recall also serves as a reminder to all athletes using food supplements, in particular those intending to gain muscle or burn fat, that they should be satisfied with the reliability and integrity of the source of the products they are consuming."

Businesses that sold the products, meanwhile, are being told to remove the products from sale.

Any businesses that sold the products must also display a point-of-sale notice in store and on their website (if the products were sold online) to inform customers of the recall.