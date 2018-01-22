Noirin O'Sullivan set to appear before the Disclosures Tribunal

She had been expected on Friday, but her testimony was delayed

Noirin O'Sullivan speaking to the media in 2017 | Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The former Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan is due to appear before the Disclosures Tribunal on Monday.

She had been expected to attend on Friday, but her testimony was delayed.

The tribunal was set up to look at the treatment of Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

He exposed fears that senior members of the force were quashing penalty points for well-known personalities.

Since his allegations, Sergeant McCabe was banned from using Pulse, the computer system which allowed him see the penalty points, and allegations of sexual abuse emerged against him.

It is expected Ms O'Sullivan will be asked about any legal strategies used to discredit Mr McCabe.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton, who is heading up the tribunal, says Ms O'Sullivan did not rely on false sex abuse allegations - but says questions remain about whether she used other inappropriate grounds to undermine Sergeant McCabe.


