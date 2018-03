There was no winner of Tuesday's Euromillions jackpot of over €46.3m.

The numbers drawn were 17, 20, 23, 40 and 46 - with Lucky Stars 9 and 10.

The most any Irish players got from Tuesday's draw was €186.

There was also no winner of the Euromillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

The numbers drawn here were 9, 21, 24, 34 and 50.

While there were 10 winners of the Ireland Only Raffle Prize of €5,000.