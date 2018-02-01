Nintendo is bringing Mario Kart to mobile

The company is also taking the little plumber back to big screen

Nintendo has announced that it is bringing its iconic Mario Kart series to mobile.

The Japanese gaming giant teased the move in a tweet, promising ‘Mario Kart Tour’ will be released sometime before March 2019.

The move follows the release of Super Mario Run for the iPhone in late 2016.

The company has also announced a new movie in the Mario franchise – the first since Bob Hoskins took on the role in 1993.

The movie is begin co-produced with Chris Meledandri – the man behind Despicable Me – and will be distributed by Universal.


