Nintendo is bringing Mario Kart to mobile

Nintendo has announced that it is bringing its iconic Mario Kart series to mobile.

The Japanese gaming giant teased the move in a tweet, promising ‘Mario Kart Tour’ will be released sometime before March 2019.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

The move follows the release of Super Mario Run for the iPhone in late 2016.

The company has also announced a new movie in the Mario franchise – the first since Bob Hoskins took on the role in 1993.

The movie is begin co-produced with Chris Meledandri – the man behind Despicable Me – and will be distributed by Universal.