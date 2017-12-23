Newstalk's definitive Christmas playlist

Picking your favourite Christmas song is no mean feat.

Here in Newstalk, opinions were divided as to what song perfectly encapsulates Christmas. Pat Kenny, well versed in choosing Christmas music, picked Joni Mitchell's 'River'. The Newstalk Brekafast team picked 'The Christmas Song' by Nat King Cole because it gets them "in the spirit for mulled wine".

Left-field additions include OutKast's Christmas ditty 'Player's Ball' and this year's winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature Bob Dylan talking about Santa Claus.