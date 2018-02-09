Newstalk achieves record weekly reach of 754,000 listeners in latest JNLR

According to the latest JNLR results released this week, Newstalk has grown its market share to 6.3% and increased its listenership by 63,000 over the past year to achieve a record weekly reach of 754,000 listeners.

Speaking about the latest JNLR figures, Chris Doyle from Newstalk said: “We are very pleased with Newstalk’s performance, as outlined in today’s JNLR figures, which shows that Newstalk’s weekly reach has risen to 754,000, an all-time high for the station representing an increase of 63,000 listeners across the last year.

"Off The Ball has also achieved a record high of 55,000 listeners while we also saw increases for Ivan Yates’ The Hard Shoulder and Moncrieff.”

Key figures for Newstalk programmes: