Newstalk achieves record weekly reach of 754,000 listeners in latest JNLR

According to the latest JNLR results released this week, Newstalk has grown its market share to 6.3% and increased its listenership by 63,000 over the past year to achieve a record weekly reach of 754,000 listeners.

Speaking about the latest JNLR figures, Chris Doyle from Newstalk said: “We are very pleased with Newstalk’s performance, as outlined in today’s JNLR figures, which shows that Newstalk’s weekly reach has risen to 754,000, an all-time high for the station representing an increase of 63,000 listeners across the last year.

"Off The Ball has also achieved a record high of 55,000 listeners while we also saw increases for Ivan Yates’ The Hard Shoulder and Moncrieff.”

Key figures for Newstalk programmes:

  • Newstalk Breakfast - Reach 119,000 (Down 2, 000 book-on-book, down 3,000 year-on-year)
  • Pat Kenny - Reach 143,000 (Down 7,000 book-on-book, down 4,000 year-on-year)
  • Lunchtime Live - Reach 99,000 (Down 3,000 book-on-book, up 4,000 year-on-year)
  • Moncrieff - Reach 82,000 (Up 2,000 book-on-book, up 17,000 year-on-year)
  • Hard Shoulder - Reach 139,000 (Up 4,000 book-on-book, up 9,000 year-on-year)
  • Off The Ball - Reach 55,000 (Up 2,000 book-on-book, up 7,000 year-on-year)