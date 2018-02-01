New tourist trail opens in Kildare to mark St Brigid's Day

A new tourist trail dedicated to Ireland's female patron saint, St Brigid, has been launched by the Kildare Tourism Board.

St Brigid's Tourism Trail was launched on Thursday, to coincide with St Brigid's Day.

The trail takes in some of Kildare town's best-known landmarks creating a north-south trail.

It was launched in conjunction with Ireland's Ancient East and will connect with the larger Sacred Ireland tourism trail in the future.

Kildare Tourism development manager Aine Mangan said: "Kildare Town is one of the most important ecclesiastical centres in Ireland, which we highlight with this new tourist trail.

"St Brigid established her church and monastery close to an oak grove in Kildare, giving the town its name - Cill Dara, church of the oak."

Unusually, it was a monastery for men and women.

The legend surrounding the King of Leinster's grant of land for the project has it that he agreed to give her only what her cloak would cover.

When she laid down her cloak, it spread out to encompass the whole of the Curragh Plains.

St Brigid | Image: catholictradition.org

Starting at the Kildare Heritage Centre on Market Square, visitors can watch an audio-visual presentation on St Brigid and her connection to the town.

After the Heritage Centre, the trail then takes in St Brigid's Cathedral before heading south toward St Brigid's Church - which was opened by Daniel O'Connell in 1833.

Visitors then move on to the Solas Bhríde Centre - a purpose-built centre dedicated to the spiritual legacy of St Brigid.

The centre, which is the home of the Brigidine Sisters, is a key stop on the trail.

The final spot on the tour is the ancient St Brigid's Well on Tully Road, where visitors can while away a peaceful hour.

Tourists will be guided around the trail by a new brochure and map, which were launched by Kildare Tourism, Mayor Martin Miley and Sr Rita from Solas Bhríde.

The trail can be completed in approximately two hours.

More information can be found here.