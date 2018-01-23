New online Irish language course aimed at the Diaspora

A new online Irish-language course is being launched, aimed at the Diaspora.

'Irish 101' is being run by Dublin City University (DCU) on the FutureLearn platform.

On the course, people will learn about Irish script and alphabet, as well as exploring Ireland's culture of dance, Gaelic games, music, storytelling and literature.

Students will also gain an insight into the language and the people who speak it.

What topics that will be covered are an introduction to the Irish language, Irish names and mythology, numbers and counting, the home and social life and Ogham and the first writing in Irish.

Organisers say the course is aimed at anyone interested in Irish language and culture.

The course is three hours a week for three weeks.

According to figures from the 2016 Census, more than 1.7 million people said they could speak the language in Ireland - a slight decrease of 0.7% on the 2011 figure.

While it is estimated some 70 million million people worldwide claim some Irish descent, which includes more than 36 million Americans.

Dr Mairéad Nic Giolla Mhichíl is from Dublin City University.

"So we're launching Irish 101, which is one of the first massive open online courses for the Irish language on the Future Learn platform.

"This course is directed at the Diaspora, the new Irish, and those who perhaps want to have learnt Irish from a long time ago and want to go back and and have a little bit of a refresher".

You can get more information here