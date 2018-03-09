New jobs plan to see extra 100,000 people at working by end of 2020

A new Action Plan for Jobs is aiming to see another 100,000 jobs are created by the end of 2020.

Business and Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys has launched the Action Plan for Jobs 2018 and Enterprise 2025 Renewed.

The latest action plan is the seventh cross-Government annual plan to support job creation, while Enterprise 2025 Renewed is a review of Ireland’s longer term enterprise strategy.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Humphreys stressed the importance of joined-up thinking, saying the strategies "complement and reinforce one another".

Enterprise 2025 Renewed sets out a medium-term strategy and direction of travel, while the Action Plan for Jobs sets out a suite of short-term actions to be taken across Government and its agencies during 2018.

Minister Humphreys said: "It is the Government’s ambition to ensure that another 100,000 jobs are created by the end of 2020.

"There are over 2.2 million people at work, the unemployment rate stands at 6% and indigenous exports have reached over €21.6bn.

"Economic growth projections for the current year are strong and my determination is that no region will have an unemployment rate above 1 percentage point of the national average by 2020."

"Many changes are taking place"

To date, the Government says the Action Plan for Jobs has supported the creation of nearly 313,000 jobs - and aims to support 50,000 more in 2018.

Outlining the plans on Newstalk Breakfast, Minister Humphreys said: "Of course we know many changes are taking place - Brexit is part of it - but we're also dealing with issues like international tax development, technological advances and changes being introduced under the current US administration.

"And that's why we took another look at Enterprise 2025 in particular - and again, it's about building resilience in our enterprise base because of course we're approaching full employment and we have very specific issues to address".

"My focus is on the regions... What I want regions to do is work collaboratively, I want them to identify their strengths, I want them to work - for example the agencies, the local authorities and local businesses - to develop and come up with projects that strengths what they already have there".